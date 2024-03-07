Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Buys 387 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,788 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in Block by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Block by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in shares of Block by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Block by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Block by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on SQ. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Block from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Block from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Block from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Block in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Block presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.44.

Insider Activity at Block

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,004 shares in the company, valued at $5,325,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $359,957.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,860 shares in the company, valued at $21,299,428.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,004 shares in the company, valued at $5,325,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 262,343 shares of company stock worth $18,739,230 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Block Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:SQ opened at $75.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.11. Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.85 and a 52 week high of $83.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $46.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 437.82, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.55.

Block Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

