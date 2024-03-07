Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 40.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,220 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FLC Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,404,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $5,204,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 111,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,714,000 after buying an additional 10,285 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $78.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.29. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.68 and a twelve month high of $78.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

