Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $376,000 Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 98.8% during the third quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 263.8% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 334.6% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of EXC stock opened at $36.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.37 and a 200-day moving average of $37.78. The firm has a market cap of $36.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.53. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $33.35 and a 12-month high of $43.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 9.40%. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXC shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.82.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

