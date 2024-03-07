Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $430,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,747 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPTL. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 53.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $28.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.25. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $24.47 and a 12-month high of $31.60.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

