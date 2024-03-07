Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HC Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 12,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 39,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHO stock opened at $48.15 on Thursday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $47.65 and a 1-year high of $49.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.35 and a 200 day moving average of $48.10.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

