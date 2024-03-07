Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,839 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKLN. Western Asset Management Company LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,623,000. Stableford Capital II LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,635,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 190,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 73,921 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 296,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,243,000 after purchasing an additional 45,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $21.18 on Thursday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $20.33 and a 52-week high of $21.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.04.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

