Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 104.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the third quarter worth $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 79.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 41.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 54.1% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Moderna from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer upgraded Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.82.

Moderna stock opened at $98.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $163.24.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $1.33. Moderna had a negative net margin of 68.84% and a negative return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO James M. Mock sold 772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $84,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,612. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, CFO James M. Mock sold 772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $84,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,612. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $4,500,450.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,531,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,121,610.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,040 shares of company stock worth $11,039,037 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

