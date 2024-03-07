Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,560,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $248,604,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 375,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $521,332,000 after acquiring an additional 149,115 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2,334.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $328,123,000 after purchasing an additional 147,100 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,052,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,389,714,000 after purchasing an additional 54,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of CMG opened at $2,688.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.71 billion, a PE ratio of 60.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,455.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,174.25. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,502.17 and a 1-year high of $2,733.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.63. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 53.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,650.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $2,400.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,284.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,469.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total value of $2,506,295.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,144,367.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total transaction of $2,506,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,144,367.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total transaction of $4,790,220.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at $53,870,779.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,744 shares of company stock worth $11,607,678. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. The company offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Articles

