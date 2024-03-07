Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Takes $425,000 Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACGL. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 57.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 151.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 180.7% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACGL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.46.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $88.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.57. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $62.10 and a 52-week high of $90.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 32.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

