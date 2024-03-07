Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,888 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 925,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $95,166,000 after buying an additional 38,174 shares in the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,376,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,559,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Management Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $135.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.18. Ares Management Co. has a 52-week low of $71.36 and a 52-week high of $139.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.22.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.71 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 21.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 155.65%.

Insider Transactions at Ares Management

In other news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 82,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.47, for a total value of $11,299,170.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,245,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,004,636.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.45.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

