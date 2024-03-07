AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $50.20

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $50.20 and last traded at $50.14, with a volume of 110129 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on AZEK shares. Stephens increased their price target on AZEK from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of AZEK from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of AZEK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of AZEK in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AZEK from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AZEK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.72.

AZEK Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.53, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.92.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. AZEK had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $240.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.12 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $452,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,197,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,650,657.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $452,270.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,197,202 shares in the company, valued at $41,650,657.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total transaction of $467,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 180,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,457,075.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,342,230 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AZEK

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AZEK by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AZEK during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AZEK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of AZEK by 726.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AZEK during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

