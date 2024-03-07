Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI) Senior Officer Joseph Patrick Wieneke Purchases 1,000 Shares

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Joseph Patrick Wieneke purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$31.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,643.80.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Stock Performance

Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock traded up C$0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$44.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,033. The company has a market cap of C$1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 1.17. Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$24.55 and a 1-year high of C$48.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$44.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$39.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BDGI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$41.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. CIBC lifted their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Acumen Capital raised their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$46.00 to C$47.50 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$48.25.

About Badger Infrastructure Solutions

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

