Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Acquires 10,532 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,532 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

MUB opened at $107.98 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.98 and a 200-day moving average of $105.70.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

