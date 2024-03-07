Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Boosts Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,372 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $514,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $74,417,000. Reliant Wealth Planning grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26.1% in the third quarter. Reliant Wealth Planning now owns 496,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,150,000 after purchasing an additional 102,753 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 12,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 36.3% in the third quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $78.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.67. The stock has a market cap of $51.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $78.83.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

