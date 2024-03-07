Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Buys 1,206 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WM. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total value of $523,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,217,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total transaction of $523,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,217,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald J. Smith sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.56, for a total transaction of $65,326.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,096,448.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,954 shares of company stock worth $7,648,660 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on WM. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. HSBC lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.57.

Waste Management Trading Down 0.0 %

WM opened at $207.83 on Thursday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.50 and a 1-year high of $209.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $83.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $190.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.52.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 36.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 49.47%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

