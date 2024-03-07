Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Cuts Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,822 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 6,543 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,309 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 4.5% during the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 2,048 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 3.1% during the third quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,021 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 14.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 783 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.4% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 27,898 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $148.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.06. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.00 and a 12 month high of $151.12. The stock has a market cap of $49.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.04.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROST shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $144.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.21.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

