Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP owned about 0.15% of Travel + Leisure worth $3,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TNL. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Travel + Leisure during the third quarter valued at $1,417,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Travel + Leisure by 10.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 895,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,896,000 after acquiring an additional 82,889 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in Travel + Leisure by 31.6% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Travel + Leisure by 34.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,737,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,830,000 after acquiring an additional 447,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Travel + Leisure during the third quarter valued at $470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travel + Leisure

In other Travel + Leisure news, insider James J. Savina sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $677,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,554.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TNL shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.43.

Travel + Leisure Stock Performance

NYSE TNL opened at $45.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.50. Travel + Leisure Co. has a one year low of $32.10 and a one year high of $46.26.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.56 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.59% and a negative return on equity of 43.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

Further Reading

