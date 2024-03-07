Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has $3.65 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,561 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% during the third quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% during the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,939 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on LOW. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.79.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW opened at $241.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $138.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $223.12 and a 200-day moving average of $213.82. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $245.29.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.