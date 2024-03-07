Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Invests $2.27 Million in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 61,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vertiv by 161.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Vertiv by 648.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Vertiv by 299.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VRT shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

Vertiv Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:VRT opened at $72.97 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.28 and its 200-day moving average is $46.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52 week low of $11.95 and a 52 week high of $73.58. The firm has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.57.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertiv news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $21,507,207.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,841 shares in the company, valued at $3,641,311.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.