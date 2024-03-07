Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Purchases 9,216 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 28.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,216 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $4,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,980,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,820,957,000 after acquiring an additional 60,024 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,999,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $501,061,000 after acquiring an additional 102,091 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 7.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,360,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,479,000 after acquiring an additional 90,438 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $325,230,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.3% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,124,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,080,000 after acquiring an additional 35,681 shares in the last quarter. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ENPH. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Enphase Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $98.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.65.

Enphase Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $126.50 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.62. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $73.49 and a one year high of $231.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.59. The company has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.48.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $302.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.06 million. Research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total value of $2,928,528.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,964.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $120.54 per share, for a total transaction of $482,160.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,655,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,514,312.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total value of $2,928,528.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,964.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

