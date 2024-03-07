Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,561 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,018,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,416,007,000 after purchasing an additional 11,344,416 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 127,360.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,012,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,724,000 after purchasing an additional 40,980,634 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 35,341,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,826,000 after purchasing an additional 509,600 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,966,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,096,000 after purchasing an additional 441,023 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,508,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,184 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $50.75 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.61. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.14 and a 12-month high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1283 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

