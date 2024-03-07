Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Sells 345 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 245,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,349,000 after acquiring an additional 82,153 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19,470.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 354,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,290,000 after purchasing an additional 30,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verum Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,277,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VONG opened at $85.40 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $56.98 and a 52-week high of $86.35. The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $0.1653 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

