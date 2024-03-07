Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Sells 84 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $4,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 135,206.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,238,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,892,078,000 after acquiring an additional 42,207,421 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 214.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 607,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,554 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2,233.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,170,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,893 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,212,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 24,545.5% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 582,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,213,000 after acquiring an additional 579,765 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $281.50 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $209.39 and a 1 year high of $282.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.05. The company has a market cap of $35.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.