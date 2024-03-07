Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Hovde Group

Hovde Group cut shares of Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Bank First from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ BFC opened at $83.45 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.58. Bank First has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $92.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.18 million, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.03. Bank First had a net margin of 31.03% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $75.37 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Bank First will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Bank First’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 26th. Bank First’s payout ratio is presently 16.48%.

In related news, Director Phillip R. Maples acquired 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.72 per share, with a total value of $53,118.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,050.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Bank First by 26.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank First by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Bank First by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Bank First by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank First by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 27.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

