BARK (NYSE:BARK) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.90 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $1.54. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.25% from the company’s previous close.

BARK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price target (down from $3.50) on shares of BARK in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of BARK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $3.50 to $1.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Shares of NYSE BARK opened at $1.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. BARK has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.45 million, a PE ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.05.

BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). BARK had a negative net margin of 9.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.15%. The business had revenue of $125.08 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that BARK will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BARK. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BARK by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,108,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,455,000 after acquiring an additional 249,085 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in BARK by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,908,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,759,000 after buying an additional 598,636 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of BARK by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of BARK by 839.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,274,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BARK by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,095,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 109,868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.27% of the company’s stock.

BARK Inc, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere.

