Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Receives $44.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.18.

BEAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $26.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

BEAM opened at $38.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.40. Beam Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $16.95 and a fifty-two week high of $49.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.15 and a beta of 1.80.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $2.42. The company had revenue of $316.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.16 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35.09% and a negative return on equity of 15.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1481.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics will post -5.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Beam Therapeutics

In other news, insider Fmr Llc sold 1,565 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $48,139.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,771,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,264,043.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Fmr Llc sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $48,139.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,771,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,264,043.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $1,519,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,058,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,805,776.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,472 shares of company stock worth $1,618,322 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beam Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEAM. Comerica Bank raised its position in Beam Therapeutics by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Beam Therapeutics by 163.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Beam Therapeutics by 125.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Beam Therapeutics by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 and BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease beta thalassemia; BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

