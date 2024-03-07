Beldex (BDX) Price Down 2.1% Over Last Week

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 7th. Beldex has a market capitalization of $257.34 million and $1.83 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0415 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,777.66 or 0.05653990 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.63 or 0.00063803 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00021981 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00021644 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00008221 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00020696 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,924,719,796 coins and its circulating supply is 6,197,659,802 coins. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

