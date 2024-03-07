Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for IMI (LON:IMI)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of IMI (LON:IMI – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,950 ($24.75) price target on the stock.
IMI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,850 ($23.48) price objective on shares of IMI in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 2,150 ($27.29) price objective on shares of IMI in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a GBX 19.20 ($0.24) dividend. This is a positive change from IMI’s previous dividend of $9.10. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. IMI’s payout ratio is currently 2,903.23%.
IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs and manufactures engineering products in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, the United States of America, rest of the Americas, China, rest of Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering segments.
