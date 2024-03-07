BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) CTO Brian Singh Dhatt Sells 1,919 Shares

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 1,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $14,641.97. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 232,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,774,829.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

BigCommerce Stock Performance

BIGC traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.51. 145,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,621. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.30, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.44 million, a P/E ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BigCommerce

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in BigCommerce by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BigCommerce by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 155,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in BigCommerce by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in BigCommerce by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 139,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BigCommerce by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. 72.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BIGC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.56.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Featured Stories

