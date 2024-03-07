BiomX (NYSEAMERICAN:PHGE) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

BiomX (NYSEAMERICAN:PHGE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 194.12% from the stock’s previous close.

BiomX Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:PHGE opened at $0.68 on Thursday. BiomX has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional Trading of BiomX

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BiomX stock. 8VC GP I LLC acquired a new stake in BiomX Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PHGE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,086,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000. BiomX comprises about 0.3% of 8VC GP I LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. 8VC GP I LLC owned about 2.36% of BiomX as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 36.67% of the company’s stock.

BiomX Company Profile

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).

