BITICA COIN (BDCC) Price Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. During the last week, BITICA COIN has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One BITICA COIN coin can now be bought for $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BITICA COIN has a total market capitalization of $723.33 million and $15.82 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About BITICA COIN

BITICA COIN (CRYPTO:BDCC) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,065,719,646 coins. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.04001778 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

