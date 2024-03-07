BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.75-4.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99. BJ’s Wholesale Club also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.750-4.000 EPS.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Down 1.3 %

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $72.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.45 and a 200-day moving average of $67.77. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $78.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.26.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an equal weight rating and set a $70.00 price target (down previously from $73.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.63.

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $65,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,464 shares in the company, valued at $689,263.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BJ’s Wholesale Club

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.9% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.