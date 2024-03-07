Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Price Target Increased to $17.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.10% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Black Stone Minerals Price Performance

Shares of BSM stock opened at $15.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.92. Black Stone Minerals has a 1-year low of $13.41 and a 1-year high of $18.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.90 and a 200 day moving average of $16.79.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 42.38% and a net margin of 70.46%. The business had revenue of $190.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director D Mark Dewalch bought 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.47 per share, for a total transaction of $50,277.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 320,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,144.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 16.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

