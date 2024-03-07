BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.90.

BL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on BlackLine from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on BlackLine from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BlackLine from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on BlackLine from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

NASDAQ BL opened at $65.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -657.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.21. BlackLine has a twelve month low of $47.26 and a twelve month high of $69.29.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $155.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.24 million. BlackLine had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BlackLine will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackLine news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 4,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total transaction of $255,192.24. Following the sale, the executive now owns 88,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,548,927.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total transaction of $45,435.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,163,487.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 4,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total value of $255,192.24. Following the sale, the executive now owns 88,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,548,927.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,072 shares of company stock valued at $604,377. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 14,258 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,530,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackLine by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 441,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,748,000 after acquiring an additional 35,243 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in BlackLine in the 3rd quarter worth $597,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackLine in the 3rd quarter worth $13,130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

