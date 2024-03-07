BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises about 1.7% of Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $15,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rock Creek Group LP increased its position in BlackRock by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 132 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 602 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,733 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on BLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. TD Cowen upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. BNP Paribas raised BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $785.73.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.5 %

BlackRock stock traded up $3.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $834.34. The company had a trading volume of 146,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,429. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $797.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $728.67. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $596.18 and a 12 month high of $841.96. The company has a market capitalization of $124.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.82. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 30.81%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $5.10 dividend. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 54.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total transaction of $25,089,701.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,425,128.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total value of $25,089,701.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 414,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,425,128.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $5,085,660.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,366,142.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,511 shares of company stock valued at $71,864,028. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

