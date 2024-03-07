BNP Paribas Upgrades Toast (NYSE:TOST) to Outperform

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $30.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.58% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Toast from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Toast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Toast from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Toast from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toast has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.85.

Shares of NYSE:TOST opened at $24.88 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.30. Toast has a 12 month low of $13.77 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.78 and a beta of 1.78.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Toast had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a negative return on equity of 21.77%. Toast’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toast will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Toast news, CEO Aman Narang sold 2,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $49,926.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,156,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,112,195.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Toast news, CEO Aman Narang sold 2,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $49,926.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,156,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,112,195.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 390,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $6,671,911.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 649,513 shares of company stock valued at $11,405,988 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in Toast during the third quarter worth approximately $24,647,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Toast during the third quarter worth approximately $2,040,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC increased its position in Toast by 3.4% during the third quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,125,000 after purchasing an additional 34,998 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam increased its position in Toast by 69.7% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 5,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its position in Toast by 15.6% during the second quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,076,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,998,000 after purchasing an additional 551,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

