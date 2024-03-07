Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,998 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Booking were worth $121,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKNG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Booking by 37.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,044,000 after buying an additional 17,432 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Booking by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at $387,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Booking by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,767,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Booking by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Booking

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $218,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $218,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total transaction of $2,620,282.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,888,554.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,837 shares of company stock valued at $6,430,991. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Booking from $3,560.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4,150.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Booking from $3,450.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Booking from $3,080.00 to $3,610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,697.38.

Booking Price Performance

Booking stock traded up $28.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3,447.60. The stock had a trading volume of 32,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,354. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,383.18 and a 1-year high of $3,918.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3,568.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,270.03.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $29.72 by $2.28. Booking had a negative return on equity of 751.49% and a net margin of 20.08%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $24.74 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.05 EPS for the current year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

