Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ BCLI opened at $0.33 on Friday. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $3.46. The company has a market cap of $16.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $426,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 27.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 53,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. 20.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

