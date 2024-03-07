Brokerages Set Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Target Price at $254.71

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $255.14.

PXD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Argus lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Pioneer Natural Resources

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Natural Resources

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total transaction of $2,352,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 462,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,711,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total transaction of $2,352,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 462,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,711,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total value of $2,409,423.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,132 shares of company stock valued at $5,582,149 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PXD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 52.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,249 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,614 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,157,000 after purchasing an additional 20,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of PXD stock opened at $240.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.30. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $177.26 and a fifty-two week high of $257.76.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $2.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $10.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.70%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Free Report

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.