Brokers Set Expectations for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:AY)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note issued on Sunday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s current full-year earnings is $0.27 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AY. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Price Performance

AY opened at $17.90 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.37 and a 200 day moving average of $19.72. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $16.35 and a 52-week high of $29.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.62 and a beta of 0.97.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $241.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.81 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 4.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 423.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 291.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at about $1,492,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 1.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,927,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,915,000 after purchasing an additional 33,635 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 20.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 157,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 26,520 shares during the period. 41.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.