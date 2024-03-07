Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics stock opened at $1.94 on Friday. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $10.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 4.61.
Institutional Trading of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc (NYSE:BTX – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,459,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 243,826 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.48% of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 26.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Company Profile
Eterna Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in creating transformative regenerative medicine treatments for cancer, blood disorders, and monogenic diseases. It offers IRX-2, a human cell-derived cytokine therapy, studying the safety and efficacy of IRX-2 in patients with head and neck cancer in Phase 2B.
