Bullseye Asset Management LLC Buys 14,500 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Bullseye Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 33.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the quarter. Five9 makes up about 2.1% of Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $3,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 11.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 819,615 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,701,000 after buying an additional 81,744 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 242.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 264,376 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,999,000 after buying an additional 187,268 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Five9 by 162.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 533,914 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,331,000 after purchasing an additional 330,567 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Five9 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $440,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Five9 by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 8,984 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Five9 from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Five9 from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Five9 from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.36.

Five9 Price Performance

FIVN stock traded up $3.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.90. 452,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,316,408. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -50.34 and a beta of 0.83. Five9, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.01 and a 52 week high of $92.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.53.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

