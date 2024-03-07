Bullseye Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Bullseye Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of SI-BONE as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in SI-BONE by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,993,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,824,000 after purchasing an additional 41,731 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,041,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,061,000 after acquiring an additional 291,111 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,606,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,056,000 after acquiring an additional 20,117 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,084,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,513,000 after acquiring an additional 364,391 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,012,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,305,000 after acquiring an additional 111,088 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 1,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $40,520.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 198,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,163,039.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Timothy E. Davis, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $207,207.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,015.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 1,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $40,520.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,163,039.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,306 shares of company stock worth $278,480 in the last 90 days. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on SIBN. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $26.00) on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SI-BONE from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

SI-BONE Price Performance

Shares of SI-BONE stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.99. 32,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 9.01 and a quick ratio of 8.15. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.57 and a 52 week high of $29.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.63.

SI-BONE Company Profile

(Free Report)

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma.

Further Reading

