Bullseye Asset Management LLC Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Bullseye Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,504 shares during the period. Bullseye Asset Management LLC owned 0.27% of Cryoport worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Cryoport by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 184,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 35,723 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Cryoport by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Cryoport by 298.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 2,656,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,424,000 after buying an additional 1,989,598 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Cryoport by 146.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cryoport by 285.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 77,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 57,348 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cryoport alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Cryoport from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cryoport has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.14.

Cryoport Stock Performance

Shares of CYRX stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,652. Cryoport, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $24.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 11.58 and a current ratio of 12.23.

About Cryoport

(Free Report)

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments: Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.