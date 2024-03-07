Bullseye Asset Management LLC Has $2.46 Million Stock Position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Bullseye Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 130.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,471,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,510 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,929,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 1,117.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 231,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 212,406 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $43,186,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 417.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 211,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,389,000 after acquiring an additional 170,200 shares in the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Inspire Medical Systems Trading Up 8.4 %

NYSE INSP traded up $16.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $207.98. 206,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,999. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of -275.28 and a beta of 1.35. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $123.27 and a one year high of $330.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $194.83 and a 200-day moving average of $184.04.

Insider Transactions at Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $192.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.75 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 3.93% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Randy Ban sold 12,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.37, for a total transaction of $2,267,075.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,029 shares in the company, valued at $561,485.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on INSP shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $245.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.92.

View Our Latest Analysis on Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.