Bullseye Asset Management LLC Sells 15,000 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Bullseye Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Clean Harbors makes up 2.4% of Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $4,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Clean Harbors news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 17,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.37, for a total transaction of $3,113,091.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,672,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,642,276.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CLH. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.50.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

CLH traded up $0.98 on Thursday, reaching $190.99. The company had a trading volume of 36,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,264. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.70 and a fifty-two week high of $193.03. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $175.17 and its 200 day moving average is $168.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.13. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Clean Harbors’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Further Reading

