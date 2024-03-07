Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Hits New 52-Week High After Strong Earnings

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $227.50 and last traded at $223.14, with a volume of 616373 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $205.86.

The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 3.18%. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share.

BURL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $167.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.13.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period.

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.06, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $196.98 and a 200-day moving average of $166.09.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

