Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.95-1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09. Burlington Stores also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.000-7.600 EPS.

BURL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Burlington Stores from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $167.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $209.13.

BURL traded up $13.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $219.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,135,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,173. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $115.66 and a fifty-two week high of $227.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 49.06, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.09.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BURL. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 58.2% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.5% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 10.8% in the second quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 68.8% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

