Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.000-7.600 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 7.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.6 billion-$10.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.5 billion. Burlington Stores also updated its FY25 guidance to $7.00-7.60 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BURL. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Burlington Stores from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Burlington Stores from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $209.13.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BURL

Burlington Stores Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of NYSE BURL traded up $12.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $218.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,069,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,059. The company has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.06, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.48. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $115.66 and a 1-year high of $227.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $196.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.09.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 58.2% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the first quarter valued at $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 68.8% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 98.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 10.8% during the second quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter.

About Burlington Stores

(Get Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.