Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Upgraded to Buy by Moffett Nathanson

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Moffett Nathanson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $615.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson’s target price points to a potential upside of 39.84% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,110.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Cable One in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $418.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Cable One from $550.00 to $460.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $643.60.

Cable One Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of Cable One stock opened at $439.79 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $513.61 and a 200-day moving average of $563.15. Cable One has a 52-week low of $405.75 and a 52-week high of $768.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.81.

In related news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $93,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cable One

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CABO. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Cable One in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Cable One by 987.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cable One in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. 98.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

